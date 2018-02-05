Recipes: "Valentine's Day Dinner with New Riff"

Valentines day is right around the corner and if you want to try your hand and making a little something special, you can try this recipe.

Rose Scented Goat Cheese Cheesecake:

(Makes 1 — 9" round cheesecake)

Crust:

6 Tbs Melted Butter

2 Cups Graham Crackers

.25 Cups Sugar

Batter:

16oz Cream Cheese, Room Temperature

12oz Fresh Goat Cheese (Log)

1.5 Cups Sour Cream

4 each Eggs

1.5 Cups Sugar

1 tsp Vanilla Extract

1 Tbs Rose Water

To Prepare Crust:

Mix All ingredients together to form a wet sand consistency. Press into bottom and up the sides of a 9" Spring Form Pan.

For Batter

In Mixer, beat goat cheese and cream cheese together until fluffy. Add in sour cream and sugar and mix to combine. Slowly add in eggs, one at a time. Add in vanilla and Rose Water.

Pour over crust and Bake in a 350 degree oven for about 20-25 minuets. Rotate pan and bake for an additional 20-25 minutes. If Cake starts to get color, cover lightly with foil. The cheese cake will set, but will not firm up until it is able to cool in the refrigerator overnight.

