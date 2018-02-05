Husband and wife reported missing in Warren County

Authorities have issued an endangered missing alert for a Warren County husband and wife.

Selma Cornelius, 80, and Robert Cornelius, 83, were last seen at their Loveland home around 6 p.m. Sunday, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Officials said they both suffer from dementia.

The couple is believed to be driving a Burgundy Ford Fusion with Ohio plate number ELZ-2948.

Robert Cornelius is described as a white male, age 83, is 5'8" tall, weighs 180lbs, and has grey hair and blue eyes.

Selma Cornelius is described as a white female, age 80, is 5'4" tall, weighs 150lbs, and has white hair and green eyes.

Call or dial 911 if you see the adults or the vehicle. You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

