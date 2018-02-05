KSP apologizes after soap on a rope tweet

The Super Bowl wasn't the only thing catching the attention of people Sunday night.

Viewers gathered on twitter to tweet their reactions to the Super Bowl happenings, and Kentucky State Police joined in on the social media action.

The law enforcement agency, along with other troopers, used events throughout the night to tie into their message about not drinking and driving.

One tweet, however, did not go over well for many following the lighthearted posts.

Kentucky State Police posted a GIF of a bar of soap on a rope with the message:

#SB52 Enjoy watching @Robgronkowski (TE) play but if you drink * drive...your tight-end may end up in jail! #designateddriver #Super Bowl - KY State Police @kystatepolice

The tweet was soon deleted after many twitter users accused the agency of making a rape and sexual assault joke.

One of the voices speaking out against the tweet was Kentucky's Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes who tweeted out her disapproval and asked Kentucky State Police to apologize.

Rape & sexual assault are not joking matters. Citizens expect & deserve better of law enforcement. An apology to victims everywhere from @kystatepolice is needed. https://t.co/f4b20OBFf6 — Alison L. Grimes (@AlisonForKY) February 5, 2018

KSP later tweeted out an apology saying in part that making light of sexual assault is never acceptable. They also said the tweet was made by an individual employee and does not represent them or their mission.

In response to the tweet from earlier this evening. pic.twitter.com/GdwAYD8e0J — KY State Police (@kystatepolice) February 5, 2018

