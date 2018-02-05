We tested 3 'As Seen on TV' products: Did they work?

Do they really work? A replacement for glue, magnetic eyelashes and the only sponge you’ll ever need - we put these products to the test for you.

Brian James put 5 Second Fix to the test on a plastic hanger. The product claims that it’s a liquid plastic welder that works better than glue, but does it?

He had to give it a few tries before it got enough hold to hand in a closet, but once the added weight of a coat was placed on the hanger, it didn't seem to work so well.

"Glue is better," James said.

The Better Sponge claims it’s the only sponge you’ll ever need. It can be used to open jars, as a pot holder, or to make easy work of your dirty dishes.

Open a jar? Check.

Pot holder? Check.

A dirty pot of mac and cheese? It works, but not as well as a sponge.

So what about magnetic lashes? They claim to be very easy to apply.

When Adrianne Johnson tried them, they didn't appear to be as easy to apply as the claim states.

While she didn't get exactly the look she was hoping for - she did get a good laugh.

Sometimes these "As Seen on TV" products live up to their promises and sometimes they don’t - that’s why we test them for you.

If you have something you'd like us to test for you, email us at simplymoney@fox19.com.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.