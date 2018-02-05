11 arrested after pounds of marijuana found at house party

The Ripley County Sheriff's Office made several arrests Sunday night after a fight was reported at a house party.

Officers responded to the home in Sunman with assistance from Indiana State Police where they found about two pounds of marijuana, several items of paraphernalia, and $4,800 in cash.

Officers arrested Tyler Gardner, 19, for maintaining a common nuisance, dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and minor consumption.

Police also say 10 other were arrested for similar charges and false informing.

