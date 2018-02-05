XU, UC move up in rankings

Xavier and UC continue to move up in the national rankings.



Xavier moved up one spot to No. 5 in the AP Top 25. That matches the Musketeers' highest ranking this season and highest ranking in program history.



UC moved up two spots to No. 6. It's the Bearcats' best ranking since 2004.

AP Top 25 is out:



5. Xavier (matches XU's highest ever ranking)



Ohio State is up three spots to No. 14 and UK remains in the top 25 at No. 24.

Xavier plays at Butler on Tuesday night. UC hosts Central Florida Tuesday night at BB&T Arena.

