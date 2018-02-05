Boy hospitalized after fall through ice of frozen Ohio pond

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a 6-year-old boy who fell into a frozen Ohio pond was unresponsive when he was pulled from the water, and a police officer who tried to rescue him also was taken to a hospital.
Columbus firefighters say the boy fell through ice on a pond near an apartment complex Monday morning.
WBNS-TV reports that police say the boy was in the water for over 10 minutes before a fire department rescue team retrieved him and he was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
A police officer who first went into the water after the boy was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Lachey's Bar is closing Sunday.Full Story >
Lachey's Bar is closing Sunday.Full Story >
Fairfield police are asking for the public's help finding the driver of a vehicle that struck a 10-year-old girl Sunday evening.Full Story >
Fairfield police are asking for the public's help finding the driver of a vehicle that struck a 10-year-old girl Sunday evening.Full Story >
Nine people, seven kids and two adults, were displaced after a fire heavily damaged a house in Colerain Township on Monday.Full Story >
Nine people, seven kids and two adults, were displaced after a fire heavily damaged a house in Colerain Township on Monday.Full Story >
Another bust of snow is expected late Monday night into early Tuesday.Full Story >
Another bust of snow is expected late Monday night into early Tuesday.Full Story >
An Ohio college student charged with rape -- in what authorities said was a sexual assault on an unconscious woman -- has been sentenced to five years in prison.Full Story >
An Ohio college student charged with rape -- in what authorities said was a sexual assault on an unconscious woman -- has been sentenced to five years in prison.Full Story >