Staring the year in style: FCC unveils 2018 'kits'

FC Cincinnati is kicking off 2018 in style.

The futbol club announced it's new 'kits' Monday. Kits are the soccer term for the standard equipment and attire worn by players.

FCC's website said they wanted to keep the same primary colors in their updated look, but with a twist. Instead of using color blocks like last year, the kits will use 'hoops' of color with a nod to the Queen City.

The kits feature a popular theme among FCC supporters: Bavarian diamonds, which reflects Cincinnati's German heritage.

The team began selling both home and away jerseys Monday via presale. The website says those orders will be available for delivery or pickup in early March. Youth sizes and women's cut jerseys will be available at a later time.

FCC, which is part of the United Soccer League, begins 2018 play with a preseason friendly versus the New England Revolution, an MLS team, on Tuesday. The team begins their regular season at the Charleston Battery on March 17.

