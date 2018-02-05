Former Bearcat after Super Bowl win: "I've accomplished the best thing in sports"

No, the Cincinnati Bengals were not in the Super Bowl, but the Queen City still had something to celebrate Sunday night.

The big game boasted three Cincinnati-area athletes who competed for the world champion title, including Jason Kelce, a former Cincinnati Bearcat.

Kelce, now a center for the Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles, became emotional as he spoke with media members post-game.

Kelce spoke of a quote his grandfather shared with him by former President Calvin Coolidge about persistence. He also spoke about how he kept that message in mind when he wasn't offered a scholarship to play football at any Division I schools and how his parents encouraged him to continue to follow his dreams.

"I've officially accomplished the best thing in this sport with a group of guys who mean the world to me. Because really persistence has summed up my whole career, summed up my whole life, just keep going, just keep moving forward no matter what obstacle comes in your way." Kelce said.

Kelce was a sixth round pick by the Eagles and is the older brother of Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce.

Other Cincinnati-area players on the field Sunday night included Brandon Brooks, a former Miami Redhawk, and Brent Celek out of La Salle High School.

