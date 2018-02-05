Best Buy to stop selling CDs this summer

Lachey's Bar is closing Sunday.Full Story >
Lachey's Bar is closing Sunday.Full Story >
Fairfield police are asking for the public's help finding the driver of a vehicle that struck a 10-year-old girl Sunday evening.Full Story >
Fairfield police are asking for the public's help finding the driver of a vehicle that struck a 10-year-old girl Sunday evening.Full Story >
Nine people, seven kids and two adults, were displaced after a fire heavily damaged a house in Colerain Township on Monday.Full Story >
Nine people, seven kids and two adults, were displaced after a fire heavily damaged a house in Colerain Township on Monday.Full Story >
Another bust of snow is expected late Monday night into early Tuesday.Full Story >
Another bust of snow is expected late Monday night into early Tuesday.Full Story >
An Ohio college student charged with rape -- in what authorities said was a sexual assault on an unconscious woman -- has been sentenced to five years in prison.Full Story >
An Ohio college student charged with rape -- in what authorities said was a sexual assault on an unconscious woman -- has been sentenced to five years in prison.Full Story >