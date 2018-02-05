Oddsmakers: Bengals, Browns have same chance of winning Super Bowl LIII

Is it too early to look ahead at the 2019 Super Bowl odds?

On Sunday, the Eagles brought an underdog Super Bowl victory to Philadelphia. But that didn't keep the Patriots from remaining the most likely to win next year's big game, with +350 odds, as reported by Sports Illustrated and Sporting News.

As it stands, the Pats are followed by the Packers, Eagles, Steelers, and Vikings.

You have to skip down a bit to get to the Bengals, who, according to the reports, have the same odds to win next year's Super Bowl as (drum roll please) the:

Browns

Bills

Jets

Bears

Those five teams sit at +10000 odds.

Super Bowl LIII will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

