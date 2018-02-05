Boyfriend sentenced in Blue Ash woman's murder

A Blue Ash man will spend the next 15 years to life behind bars after admitting to stabbing and killing his girlfriend New Year’s Day 2017.

Nicholas Roesler, 31, admitted to stabbing Colleen Perry, 27, before carrying her body into the couple’s Fox Run Drive apartment, court documents showed.

He told police that he cleaned Perry's body and then "talked to her for several hours after she was deceased."

Roesler stabbed Perry over jealousy of her contact with other men, prosecutors said in court last year.

Perry worked at Parkers Blue Ash Tavern and was described as a “value and beloved” part of the restaurant.

Her death was the first homicide investigation in the city of Blue Ash since June 2006.

