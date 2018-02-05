Greg Pence, brother of VP, enters Congressional race - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Greg Pence, brother of VP, enters Congressional race

COLUMBUS, IN (FOX19) -

The Vice President's brother is gearing up for a Congressional run.

Greg Pence, brother of VP Mike Pence, filed paperwork Monday to "fight for Hoosiers in the 6th District."

The district takes in a large portion of eastern and southeastern Indiana.

A statement from Greg Pence released this week reads, in part:

I got in this race because I was encouraged to step up after Congressman Luke Messer announced his candidacy for the Senate...

The Sixth District has been my home for nearly 60 years...

I believe President Trump’s America First agenda will benefit Hoosiers, especially us here in the Sixth District.? I will fight alongside the President to advance the Trump-Pence agenda to grow the economy, protect our borders, and provide for our fighting men and women - both during and after their service.

Greg pence joined the Marine Corps in 1979 in his hometown of Columbus, Ind. He is a pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, and faith-driven conservative. Here is a link to his website.

