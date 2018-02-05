Greg Pence, brother of VP, enters Congressional race

The Vice President's brother is gearing up for a Congressional run.

Greg Pence, brother of VP Mike Pence, filed paperwork Monday to "fight for Hoosiers in the 6th District."

Greg Pence is Ready to Serve Again! Join Team Pence as we promise to fight for Hoosiers in the 6th District! https://t.co/qZlMwrQocC pic.twitter.com/rsn2uOtKj0

The district takes in a large portion of eastern and southeastern Indiana.

A statement from Greg Pence released this week reads, in part:

I got in this race because I was encouraged to step up after Congressman Luke Messer announced his candidacy for the Senate...

The Sixth District has been my home for nearly 60 years...

I believe President Trump’s America First agenda will benefit Hoosiers, especially us here in the Sixth District.? I will fight alongside the President to advance the Trump-Pence agenda to grow the economy, protect our borders, and provide for our fighting men and women - both during and after their service.