Ex-Indianapolis officer pleads guilty in detective shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - A former Indianapolis police officer has pleaded guilty to aggravated battery in the shooting of a detective who was investigating a domestic violence incident involving the officer and his estranged wife.
Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry says 44-year-old Adrian Aurs also pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of pointing a firearm. Those charges in the July 29, 2016, incident involved the threatening of Aurs' estranged wife and a neighbor.
Curry says Aurs faces a maximum of 16 years in prison. He'll be sentenced March 23.
A probable cause affidavit says Sgt. Robert Pearsey was interviewing Aurs' wife when Aurs forced his way into the apartment and opened fire. Pearsey suffered non-life-threatening wounds to his right side and arm. Pearsey returned fire and missed.
Aurs was arrested in Cincinnati hours after the shooting.
