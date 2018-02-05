Ex-Indianapolis officer pleads guilty in detective shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - A former Indianapolis police officer has pleaded guilty to aggravated battery in the shooting of a detective who was investigating a domestic violence incident involving the officer and his estranged wife.

Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry says 44-year-old Adrian Aurs also pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of pointing a firearm. Those charges in the July 29, 2016, incident involved the threatening of Aurs' estranged wife and a neighbor.

Curry says Aurs faces a maximum of 16 years in prison. He'll be sentenced March 23.

A probable cause affidavit says Sgt. Robert Pearsey was interviewing Aurs' wife when Aurs forced his way into the apartment and opened fire. Pearsey suffered non-life-threatening wounds to his right side and arm. Pearsey returned fire and missed.

Aurs was arrested in Cincinnati hours after the shooting.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.