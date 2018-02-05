Melania Trump meets patients at Children's Hospital

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are heading to Ohio where the president will point to the benefits of the tax law and the first lady will talk about the administration's response to the opioid epidemic.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are heading to Ohio where the president will point to the benefits of the tax law and the first lady will talk about the administration's response to the opioid...

First Lady Melania Trump made joint trip to Cincinnati alongside President Donald Trump. She visited with doctors at Cincinnati's Children's Hospital to speak about the opioid epidemic.

She not only met with doctors to hear about negative effects the drugs have on newborns, but she also visited with young patients.

The First Lady sat down with doctors at the hospital to learn about the epidemic and its terrible impact, particularly neonatal abstinence syndrome.

She also visited an activity room and spent time playing with with the children. She brought along with her Valentines and coloring books for each of the children.

Trump met with a child who overcame a serious illness and is now part of Cincinnati Children's champion family group.

"Thank you Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center for a very warm and informative visit. I am so grateful for your continued research on combating opioid abuse and for all you are doing for your patients," she said in a release from the White House. "Children will always be my top priority and I appreciate the opportunity to visit with the young patients today and witness firsthand their strength and spirit."

In the past year, the first lady has visited several pediatric hospitals, most recently in early December at Children’s National Hospital. In July, on a European tour, she visited children’s hospitals and in Paris and Rome.

[President Trump promotes GOP tax cut at Cincinnati business]

President Trump spoke at the Sheffer Corporation in Blue Ash.

Sheffer Corporation is a hydraulic equipment and custom cylinder supplier. Trump's remarks focused on the impact of the Republican Tax Bill, signed into law at the end of last year.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.