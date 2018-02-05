Closing arguments begin in Pilot Flying J trial

By STEVE MEGARGEE
Associated Press
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - A prosecutor has reviewed emails, recordings and testimony with jurors in an attempt to connect four former Pilot Flying J employees to a scheme to defraud trucking customers on fuel rebates.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Trey Hamilton simplified the scheme in his closing argument Monday. Hamilton says the conspirators identified potential targets, cheated them out of money and lulled them into a false sense of security by sending false pricing information or blaming any discrepancies on simple mistakes.
Defendants in this federal trial are former Pilot president Mark Hazelwood, former vice president Scott "Scooter" Wombold and former sales staffers Heather Jones and Karen Mann.
Jones' lawyer, Benjamin Vernia, said the government had "'fallen far short" of proving its case against his client.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Lachey's Bar is closing Sunday.Full Story >
Lachey's Bar is closing Sunday.Full Story >
Fairfield police are asking for the public's help finding the driver of a vehicle that struck a 10-year-old girl Sunday evening.Full Story >
Fairfield police are asking for the public's help finding the driver of a vehicle that struck a 10-year-old girl Sunday evening.Full Story >
Nine people, seven kids and two adults, were displaced after a fire heavily damaged a house in Colerain Township on Monday.Full Story >
Nine people, seven kids and two adults, were displaced after a fire heavily damaged a house in Colerain Township on Monday.Full Story >
Another bust of snow is expected late Monday night into early Tuesday.Full Story >
Another bust of snow is expected late Monday night into early Tuesday.Full Story >
An Ohio college student charged with rape -- in what authorities said was a sexual assault on an unconscious woman -- has been sentenced to five years in prison.Full Story >
An Ohio college student charged with rape -- in what authorities said was a sexual assault on an unconscious woman -- has been sentenced to five years in prison.Full Story >