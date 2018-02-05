Colerain Twp. fire displaces family of 9

Nine people, seven kids and two adults, were displaced after a fire heavily damaged a house in Colerain Township on Monday.

Fire officials said the fire broke out around 2:20 p.m. in the 9900 block of Marino Drive near Crusader Drive.

Fire extinguishing was hindered by live electrical wires that fell in the front yard of the home. A safe zone for the operating firefighters was established until the electricity to these overhead wires could be disconnected.

All of the occupants of the home were able to get out except for the family dog who perished in the blaze.

Officials said the fire took over 30 minutes to bring under control.

A preliminary estimate of the damage was set between $65,000 and $70,000.

The family of nine, two adults and seven children, are being assisted by the Cincinnati Chapter of the American Red Cross with temporary shelter.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time by the Colerain Township Fire Investigation Unit.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.