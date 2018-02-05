Cause of fire that killed 2 in Kentucky under investigation

BREMEN, Ky. (AP) - Investigators are looking into a residential fire that killed two people and injured a neighbor in Kentucky.
Kentucky State Police said Monday that is investigating the cause of a fire at a home in Bremen. Investigators say firefighters from several departments were called to the burning home on Saturday morning.
Police say a neighbor, Benjamin Harrison, tried to pull a 5-year-old boy out of the fire. He received injuries that did not threaten his life.
Investigators say the boy was taken to a hospital in Nashville, Tennessee, where he died. Police say 89-year-old Mitchell Kyle was found dead inside the home.
Kentucky State Police is investigating the cause, but foul play is not suspected.
