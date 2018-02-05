Cause of fire that killed 2 in Kentucky under investigation

BREMEN, Ky. (AP) - Investigators are looking into a residential fire that killed two people and injured a neighbor in Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police said Monday that is investigating the cause of a fire at a home in Bremen. Investigators say firefighters from several departments were called to the burning home on Saturday morning.

Police say a neighbor, Benjamin Harrison, tried to pull a 5-year-old boy out of the fire. He received injuries that did not threaten his life.

Investigators say the boy was taken to a hospital in Nashville, Tennessee, where he died. Police say 89-year-old Mitchell Kyle was found dead inside the home.

Kentucky State Police is investigating the cause, but foul play is not suspected.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.