Lachey's Bar is closing Sunday.

The closing was announced on social media:

We regret to inform everyone that Lachey’s will be closing its doors after Sunday, Feb. 11.

This week will be our last week of operations. Party with Nick and Drew at Lachey’s one last time this weekend as a final farewell!

We thank you, Cincinnati, for the memories that were made at Lachey’s over the past three years.