Couple expecting 14th child after 13 boys

Could the 14th child be the charm for this family of boys? (Source: WOOD/CNN)

Jay and Kateri Schwandt are the proud parents of 13 sons, with a 14th child on the way. They don't know the gender yet. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

ROCKFORD, MI (WOOD/CNN) - On Super Bowl Sunday, the Schwandt family - with 13 boys - gathered for the big game and a big announcement.

No. 14 is on the way.

"I would love to have a girl, but I don't think it's in the cards. The last couple, numbers 12 and 13, we kind of held out a little hope." Jay Schwandt said.

They said the new edition won't change much.

"If you have three, then it's the same as having 10, if you ask me. It's just more chaos, more noise. It's nothing that we're not used to at this point," Kateri Schwandt said.

"With the last couple (of children), people have asked that a bunch, you know. 'You got to be crazy, 14 or 13,' but really, it's not any more of a burden financially or logistically or anything like that. It's just what we do," Jay Schwandt said.

With enough kids to field an entire offense plus two, they did what they always do on Super Bowl Sunday - enjoyed time together and shared a meal.

They're looking forward to making more memories with the new baby due in April. But will there be more after that?

"I'm thinking that this is it," Jay Schwandt said. "It just feels like this is probably going to be it, and we're going to enjoy every second of it."

