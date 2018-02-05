Mason City Schools respond to new scandal involving racism

Officials with Mason City Schools are responding to a new scandal involving racism.

A student has apparently posted an offensive video containing several racial slurs to social media.

FOX19 NOW has blurred the video because the student featured in the clip is a juvenile.

Just a short time ago, the district released a statement:

This afternoon at about 1:30 p.m., our high school administrative team was alerted to an offensive video that contained racial slurs from an MHS student at school today. While the district cannot discuss individual student discipline due to FERPA restrictions, racial slurs and discriminatory language are a violation of our student code of conduct. All reports of of such behavior are investigated fully and would result in disciplinary action... We want our classroom conversations to stand up against racism and discrimination, and to offer messages of hope and resilience. Sometimes those conversations occur naturally within our curriculum, and other times they arise unexpectedly through student concerns, comments, or behavior. Thank you for your partnership as we reinforce that our school environment must be a respectful one that is safe and welcoming for all.

School officials say they are grateful to the students who reported the situation and that it will be investigated fully. They say the investigation could result in disciplinary action.

This is just the latest in a series of racial incidents the district has faced in the past couple of months, including racist SnapChat messages posted by students, a teacher telling a black student they would be lynched, and another teaching calling a black student to the front of a classroom to touch her hair.

