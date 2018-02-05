On Friday, the phone rang at a Batavia family's home. A few days later they met the First Lady.

When Megan Baughman's phone rang Friday afternoon, little did she know the call was coming from the White House.

"The phone rang and I answered it. I mean, I just said, 'Yes, yes.' They were like, 'Do you need to talk it over?' And I was like, 'Nope, we'll be there,'" she said.

The call was regarding President Donald Trump and the First Lady's Monday trip to the Queen City. While the President made his way to a business in Blue Ash, Melania Trump made her way to Children's Hospital.

After discussing the opioid epidemic with hospital officials, the First Lady took time to meet with some patients. One of them was 8-year-old Cole Baughman, who needs treatment for his illness.

"We met the first lady," he told FOX19 NOW. "We did a lot of stuff with her ... she gave us a golden coin."

Cole suffers from Strickler's Syndrome and needs regular treatments at Children's.

The Baughmans already had a trip planned to the nation's capital before meeting the First Lady.

"We're going to go see the White House in Washington, D.C. this summer," Cole said. "We're going on my birthday."

He says the First Lady invited them to the White House for a free tour. Cole says he can't wait to tell his friends about the experience.

Cole's family says they hope as the 8-year-old grows he won't have to make as many trips to see the doctor.

