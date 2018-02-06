Ohio will have lottery for tickets to Kasich's annual speech

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Gov. John Kasich's (KAY'-siks) office will have an online lottery for Ohioans seeking tickets to the Republican's final State of the State speech in suburban Columbus.
This year's address will take place at Otterbein University on March 6 in Westerville, near where the governor lives.
Kasich in past years has delivered the annual speech in Marietta, Lima, Medina (meh-DY'-nuh), Steubenville (STOO'-behn-vihl) and Wilmington, rather than at the Ohio Statehouse.
His office says residents hoping to attend the address can enter a lottery by submitting their names through the office's website . Each person can request two free tickets. The deadline is noon on Feb. 23.
In past years, about 50 tickets have been made available. Those who are chosen will be notified by email by Feb. 28.
