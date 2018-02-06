I'll have fries with that: Study says French fry cooking oil helps hair growth

(RNN) – French fries may not be good for your waistline, but your hairline is a whole different story.

Japanese scientists touted the new treatment for hair loss in an article published in the journal Biomaterials.

Am I supposed to eat the french fries or rub them into my thinning hair?

I think I'm being punked by Japanese food scientists. — LEGOattackHelicopter (@Crawfish4Kraken) February 6, 2018

The method uses the same type of silicon added to cooking oil by some fast-food restaurants, including McDonald’s, to keep it from frothing, Newsweek reported.

And it was that chemical that helped scientists mass-produce "hair follicle germs." They’re a key ingredient in hair growth.

I am just going to glue McDonalds french fries to my head to grow my hair back. — Brian Cuban (@bcuban) February 5, 2018

Scientists were able to regrow hair in mice and preliminary research suggests the same method would be just as successful when used on people.

