Officer struck during chase, taken to hospital

An officer was struck during a chase with a wanted suspect and taken to a hospital overnight, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

It was reported at Patterson and Arlington avenues in Lockland at 2:20 a.m. Tuesday, dispatchers said.

The officer was transported by ambulance to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, they said.

His condition and name was not immediately available.

It was not immediately clear how he was struck or who struck him, dispatchers said.

The incident began earlier in Reading after Reading police spotted two people with open warrants and tried to stop them, but they split up and fled, dispatchers said.

One of the suspects was detained in Reading, but the other - a man with felony warrants - continued to flee, according to dispatchers.

At some point during the pursuit, a Lockland officer was struck, they said.

Reading and Lockland police supervisors have not responded to requests for information.

A supervisor with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said he had no details.

Dispatchers said Lockland police's supervisor instructed them not to release radio traffic of the incident yet.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story as information develops.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.