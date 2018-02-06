Former college student sentenced to 5 years in prison

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) - A judge has handed down the maximum sentence to a former Ohio college student charged with sexually assaulting an unconscious woman and capturing it on video.
Nicholas Cristescu, of Cleveland, was sentenced to five years in prison Monday. The 20-year-old had previously pleaded guilty to gross sexual imposition. Other charges of rape and sexual battery were dismissed.
Prosecutors say the former Miami University student recorded himself having sex with the woman after giving her a drug that rendered her unconscious in October 2017.
The victim said during Cristescu's sentencing hearing Monday that her life "will never be the same."
Cristescu's attorney said that his client has expressed remorse and he "sincerely and profusely apologizes" to the victim.
Cristescu will be classified as a Tier I sex offender.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
