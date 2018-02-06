Seattle Seahawks' Frank Clark loses father in house fire

CLEVELAND (AP) - Seattle Seahawks player Frank Clark has confirmed his father and three other family members have died in a Cleveland house fire.
Clark wrote in a tweet posted Sunday evening that his father, 44-year-old Frank Clark III, died in the fire in the city's East Side on Jan. 30.
Fire officials have not publicly identified the victims, but Clark's aunt tells Cleveland.com 46-year-old Alfonso Lathan Jr., his 4-year-old son Alfonso Lathan III and 8-year-old granddaughter Niayah were also killed.
Fire officials say Alfonso Lathan's wife, 44-year-old Gianna Latham, is being treated for severe burns.
Officials say the home's smoke alarms were not working at the time of the fire. Investigators have not determined what caused the blaze.
The Seattle Seahawks offered condolences to the defensive end's family in a tweet posted Sunday.
