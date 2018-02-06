Gas prices on the rise

A Millbrook man, wanted in connection with a video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl, has been taken into custody.Full Story >
Germaine Moore, the man who police believe sexually assaulted a young girl in a video that went viral on social media, has been taken into custody.Full Story >
Could the 14th time be the charm for the Schwandt family?Full Story >
He claimed he gave the boys to two women and a man, and said the boys would have a better life there with a new family.Full Story >
Two members of the Middleton Township Fire Department have been put on administrative leave after a Facebook post went viral alleging one of them intentionally humiliated his daughter.Full Story >
