Gas prices on the rise

Gas prices are on the rise across the country and in Ohio.

GasBuddy.com says Ohio prices have risen three cents in the last week and could rise 25 to 50 cents by summer.

Our local average is $2.60 a gallon for unleaded, and $3.05 for a gallon of diesel.

National gas prices haven't been this high in over 1100 days, except for a short time in 2017 around Hurricane Harvey.

