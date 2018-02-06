Pro-Democrat PAC backs Connie Pillich for Ohio governor

By JULIE CARR SMYTH

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A political action committee dedicated to electing Democratic women has endorsed Connie Pillich, the lone female remaining in the Democratic May primary for governor.

Backing from EMILY's List could boost Pillich, a former Air Force captain and ex-state lawmaker, in a five-way primary that includes former federal consumer watchdog Richard Cordray and former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich (koo-SIH'-nich).

Cordray, a former state attorney general and treasurer, and former Ohio Supreme Court Justice William O'Neill plan to turn in their petitions on Tuesday, a day ahead of the filing deadline. The fifth candidate is Youngstown-area state Sen. Joe Schiavoni (shuh-VOHN'-ee).

EMILY's List President Stephanie Schriock says it's "beyond time" for Ohio to elect a woman governor. Her group's endorsement of Pillich comes amid a wave of women seeking election nationwide.

