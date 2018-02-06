911 call reporting burglary: 'This is Rob Gronkowski'

Trenton police are searching for a man they believe walked into a family's home with a gun, said he was hiding out, and then took off running.Full Story >
A wintry mix including ice and snow is expected to move into the Tri-State overnight and early Wednesday.Full Story >
Fairfield police are asking for the public's help finding the driver of a vehicle that struck a 10-year-old girl Sunday evening.Full Story >
Elder High School officials have apologized for the actions of its student section during a Feb. 2 basketball game against St. Xavier.Full Story >
A crash Tuesday evening in northern Kentucky killed five and hospitalized another, officials said.Full Story >
Josh McDaniels has backed out of a deal to become the Indianapolis' Colts new coach, a decision that shocked the franchise hours after it announced his hiring.Full Story >
Police say the home of New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was robbed while he was away at the Super Bowl.Full Story >
