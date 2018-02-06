Driver killed in NKY rollover crash

A Covington man died in a rollover crash early Tuesday, Erlanger police said.

Crews responded the Donaldson Highway about 12:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a single-vehicle, rollover accident on the northbound ramp to Interstate 71/75, said Sgt. Jon Sterling.

The driver was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, Sterling said.

The man was apparently not wearing a seatbelt, according to police.

The driver's name was not released pending notification of next of kin.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.