Ohio lawmakers, groups reach deal on redistricting proposal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Backers of competing proposals aimed at changing how Ohio draws congressional districts have agreed on a single constitutional amendment to put before voters.

The amendment proposed for the May ballot is aimed at curbing gerrymandering, the manipulation of district boundaries for political advantage.

The GOP-controlled Senate on Monday approved the proposal reached by Democrats, Republicans and voter advocacy groups. The House is expected to consider it Tuesday.

The proposal would limit how counties are split into more than one district and would require more support from the minority party to get a 10-year map approved by the Ohio Legislature. If the Legislature couldn't reach such agreement, the map-making process would move to an existing bipartisan commission. If that failed, the majority party could make a shorter-term map under more restrictions.

