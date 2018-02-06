Council considering ground rules for possible FCC stadium

FC Cincinnati could be one step closer to building a new stadium in the West End neighborhood.

Five city council members signed a motion that would introduce an incentive package for the potential new stadium at a budget and finance meeting Monday.

FCC President Jeff Berding was at the meeting along with city officials and Councilman David Man, who introduced the motion.

The motion was drawn up after significant community input and would include an enforceable community benefits agreement.

That agreement lists requirements like residential minimizing displacements, parking permits, noise control, stadium design, and historic preservation in character with the West End neighborhood.

Berding said he supports the motion and would participate in it.

The motion will now be referred to city administration for review.

