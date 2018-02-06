Tsunami alert erroneously sent out to East, Gulf Coast

Under the influence of a high pressure system, Tuesday will be dry like Monday but a little warmer than Monday. A transient cold front will generate a risk of showers Wednesday and Wednesday night ahead of another dry stint Thursday and Friday.Full Story >
Under the influence of a high pressure system, Tuesday will be dry like Monday but a little warmer than Monday. A transient cold front will generate a risk of showers Wednesday and Wednesday night ahead of another dry stint Thursday and Friday.Full Story >
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.Full Story >
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.Full Story >
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.Full Story >
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.Full Story >
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.Full Story >
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.Full Story >
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.Full Story >
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.Full Story >
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.Full Story >
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.Full Story >
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.Full Story >
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.Full Story >