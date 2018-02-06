Tsunami alert erroneously sent out to East, Gulf Coast - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Tsunami alert erroneously sent out to East, Gulf Coast

A false alert went out to East Coast and Gulf Coast states about a tsunami. (Source: WLOX/Raycom) A false alert went out to East Coast and Gulf Coast states about a tsunami. (Source: WLOX/Raycom)
(RNN)- A false tsunami alert was received by residents across the entire East and Gulf Coast. However, The National Weather Service stresses there is no threat.

A number of the alerts appeared to have been sent out by the AccuWeather app. The Associated Press tried to reach AccuWeather for comment, but has not heard back yet.

States along the northeast began to tweet the discrepancy to their residents. 

In January, a false ballistic missile alert was sent out by the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency causing complete fear and chaos, after an employee thought the threat was real.

One Twitter user tried to draw a connection between January's false alert, and today's. 

