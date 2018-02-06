Tsunami alert erroneously sent out to East, Gulf Coast

An false alert went out to East Coast and Gulf Coast states about a tsunami. (Source: WECT/Raycom)

A false alert went out to East Coast and Gulf Coast states about a tsunami. (Source: WLOX/Raycom)

(RNN)- A false tsunami alert was received by residents across the entire East and Gulf Coast. However, The National Weather Service stresses there is no threat.

***THERE IS NO TSUNAMI WARNING***



A Tsunami Test was conducted earlier this morning, that did have TEST in the message. We are currently trying to find out how a message went out as a warning. We will update you when we find out more. — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) February 6, 2018

A number of the alerts appeared to have been sent out by the AccuWeather app. The Associated Press tried to reach AccuWeather for comment, but has not heard back yet.

The National Weather Service Tsunami Warning this morning was a TEST. No Tsunami warning is in effect for the East Coast of the U.S. — AccuWeather (@accuweather) February 6, 2018

States along the northeast began to tweet the discrepancy to their residents.

FYI - There is no tsunami threat for the Gulf coast. A TEST message was issued around 830AM by @NWS_NTWC and is not an actual tsunami warning. #houwx #txwx #glswx — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) February 6, 2018

A monthly Tsunami Warning TEST was issued at 828 am EST by @NWS_NTWC. We have been notified that some users received this TEST message as an actual Tsunami Warning. A Tsunami Warning is NOT in effect. Repeat, a Tsunami Warning is NOT in effect. #FLwx #FLKeys #KeyWest — NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) February 6, 2018

Some users may have received notifications that a tsunami warning is in effect for their area. There are no tsunami warnings in effect at the current time. Again, there are no tsunami warnings in effect. #pawx #njwx #dewx #mdwx — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) February 6, 2018

There are currently NO tsunmai warnings in effect for the Gulf Coast. If you received a tsunami warning from a 3rd party app this morning, it was in error. #lawx #mswx — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) February 6, 2018

904AM: A Tsunami Warning was mistakenly sent by an app. There is no Tsunami Warning in effect. It was just a Tsunami test message. — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) February 6, 2018

In January, a false ballistic missile alert was sent out by the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency causing complete fear and chaos, after an employee thought the threat was real.

One Twitter user tried to draw a connection between January's false alert, and today's.

Did that guy from Hawaii get a new job with Accuweather? ?? — Patrick Snell (@56e478) February 6, 2018

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.