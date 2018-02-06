Franklin cafeteria worker indicted for sexual misconduct with student

A former Franklin City Schools employee was indicted Monday on nine counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

A criminal investigation began in November after Christina Moses was accused of sexual misconduct with a 15-year-old student.

Police: Cafeteria worker accused of sexual misconduct with Franklin student

Franklin police said Moses resigned after the school placed her on administrative leave.

Moses was a cafeteria worker and a night shift custodian.

A court document said that from May 2017 through November 2017, Moses had sexual conduct with two minors less than 16-years-old.

Police said they don't believe that any improper conduct occurred on school grounds or during school hours.

Moses will be in court again on Feb. 23.

