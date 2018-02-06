Ohio court upholds order closing last Toledo abortion clinic

By JULIE CARR SMYTH
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld a state order shuttering Toledo's last abortion clinic in a decision the facility is expected to appeal.
Justices ruled 5-2 Tuesday that the Ohio Department of Health acted within its rights in 2014 when it decided to shut down Capital Care of Toledo. Justices say the clinic violated a requirement because it no longer had a patient-transfer agreement with a local hospital.
Restrictions passed by Ohio lawmakers in 2013 mandated that those long-required transfer agreements be with local hospitals, and also barred public hospitals from providing them. The University of Toledo Hospital ended its transfer arrangement with Capital Care about two months before the law was enacted.
Lower courts ruled the restrictions unconstitutional and allowed the clinic to continue operating while the lawsuit proceeded.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A wintry mix including ice and snow is expected to move into the Tri-State overnight and early Wednesday.Full Story >
A wintry mix including ice and snow is expected to move into the Tri-State overnight and early Wednesday.Full Story >
A crash Tuesday evening in northern Kentucky killed five and hospitalized another, officials said.Full Story >
A crash Tuesday evening in northern Kentucky killed five and hospitalized another, officials said.Full Story >
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Tri-State 10 p.m. Tuesday until 1 p.m. Wednesday.Full Story >
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Tri-State 10 p.m. Tuesday until 1 p.m. Wednesday.Full Story >
Another business is leaving downtown Cincinnati, but this one isn't going very far.Full Story >
Another business is leaving downtown Cincinnati, but this one isn't going very far.Full Story >
The Sayler Park Recreation Center was immediately closed to the public on Tuesday after the "discovery of small releases of the asbestos containing material, vermiculite."Full Story >
The Sayler Park Recreation Center was immediately closed to the public on Tuesday after the "discovery of small releases of the asbestos containing material, vermiculite."Full Story >