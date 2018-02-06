Firm eyes sale of specialty paper businesses

YORK, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania company says it is exploring a possible sale of its specialty papers unit, which includes plants in the commonwealth and Ohio.

P.H. Glatfelter said in a statement Tuesday that the decision to review "strategic alternatives" was "not an easy decision, especially given the strong heritage of Specialty Papers and the long-standing relationships with our communities."

The specialty papers unit has plants in Spring Grove, Pennsylvania, and in Chillicothe, Ohio and Fremont, Ohio. Last summer, Glatfelter eliminated about 120 positions across the unit.

Glatfelter said the company plans to focus "on growing our engineered materials businesses, namely Advanced Airlaid Materials and Composite Fibers."

The statement said all locations will keep operating as usual during the review, which was in the early stages with no date set for a decision.

