Judge dismisses lawsuit over ungraded butter ban

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by an Ohio dairy operation against Wisconsin officials over the state's ban on the sale of ungraded butter.
Minerva Dairy, of Minerva, Ohio, argued the ban unconstitutionally protected large Wisconsin-based dairies. The dairy had sold artisanal butter in Wisconsin until February 2017 when state inspectors discovered its product was ungraded and ordered the company to comply with the law.
The State Journal reports U.S. District Judge James Peterson, in a ruling Monday, says the state has the right to require grade labels on retail butter so that consumers can purchase the product with confidence in its quality.
The Pacific Legal Foundation represented Minerva in the lawsuit. The foundation's Joshua Thompson says an appeal is planned.
Information from: Wisconsin State Journal, http://www.madison.com/wsj
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A wintry mix including ice and snow is expected to move into the Tri-State overnight and early Wednesday.Full Story >
A wintry mix including ice and snow is expected to move into the Tri-State overnight and early Wednesday.Full Story >
A crash Tuesday evening in northern Kentucky killed five and hospitalized another, officials said.Full Story >
A crash Tuesday evening in northern Kentucky killed five and hospitalized another, officials said.Full Story >
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Tri-State 10 p.m. Tuesday until 1 p.m. Wednesday.Full Story >
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Tri-State 10 p.m. Tuesday until 1 p.m. Wednesday.Full Story >
Another business is leaving downtown Cincinnati, but this one isn't going very far.Full Story >
Another business is leaving downtown Cincinnati, but this one isn't going very far.Full Story >
The Sayler Park Recreation Center was immediately closed to the public on Tuesday after the "discovery of small releases of the asbestos containing material, vermiculite."Full Story >
The Sayler Park Recreation Center was immediately closed to the public on Tuesday after the "discovery of small releases of the asbestos containing material, vermiculite."Full Story >