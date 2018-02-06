Tiffany's leaving downtown Cincinnati

Another business is leaving downtown Cincinnati, but this one isn't going very far.

Jewelry store Tiffany's is closing it's downtown location and moving to a new store at the Kenwood Towne Centre.

This comes a month after Macy's announced they would close-up shop downtown.

The downtown Cincinnati store manager, Susanne Halmi, tells FOX19 that this is a 'great move' for Tiffany's.

Halmi says all 15 employees will retain their jobs.

In a statement put out Tuesday, the company said:

“Tiffany & Co. has been honored to be part of the revitalization of downtown Cincinnati over the past 20 years. We are delighted we will be able to continue to serve the needs of our clients in our new store location. The relocation reaffirms Tiffany & Co.’s commitment to the Cincinnati community and we are excited to welcome guests to experience our new store at Kenwood Towne Centre later this year.”

Halmi sais no date has been set for when the downtown location will close but it's expected to happen sometime in the fourth quarter of this year.

