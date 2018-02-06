Lawmakers advance bill for emergency school district loans

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky lawmakers are considering a bill that would put $7 million into an emergency loan fund for school districts struggling to pay basic operations due to declining tax collections.
The measure cleared the House Appropriations and Revenue Committee on Tuesday.
The bill comes as some eastern Kentucky school districts long dependent on coal-related tax revenues have been hard hit by declining coal production.
The proposal would expand access to the loan fund to include those districts. Districts hurt by factory closures would also be eligible.
Rep. John "Bam" Carney sees his bill as a "short-term" response to a district's struggles.
Money for the loans would come from excess funds in the state's main funding formula for public education. No-interest loans would be limited to $500,000.
The legislation is House Bill 141.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A wintry mix including ice and snow is expected to move into the Tri-State overnight and early Wednesday.Full Story >
A wintry mix including ice and snow is expected to move into the Tri-State overnight and early Wednesday.Full Story >
A crash Tuesday evening in northern Kentucky killed five and hospitalized another, officials said.Full Story >
A crash Tuesday evening in northern Kentucky killed five and hospitalized another, officials said.Full Story >
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Tri-State 10 p.m. Tuesday until 1 p.m. Wednesday.Full Story >
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Tri-State 10 p.m. Tuesday until 1 p.m. Wednesday.Full Story >
Another business is leaving downtown Cincinnati, but this one isn't going very far.Full Story >
Another business is leaving downtown Cincinnati, but this one isn't going very far.Full Story >
The Sayler Park Recreation Center was immediately closed to the public on Tuesday after the "discovery of small releases of the asbestos containing material, vermiculite."Full Story >
The Sayler Park Recreation Center was immediately closed to the public on Tuesday after the "discovery of small releases of the asbestos containing material, vermiculite."Full Story >