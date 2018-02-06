Earthquake strikes Taiwan; two dead, hundreds injured

TAIWAN (RNN) - A 6.4 earthquake struck Taiwan on Tuesday and collapsed a hotel in Hualien City on the island nation’s east coast.
A U.S. Geological Survey Twitter account recorded the quake at 9:50 p.m. local time.
Images showed the Marshal Hotel leaning over the street, its ground floor caved in.
More photos of the damage to the partially collapsed hotel in Hualien from Taiwan’s Apple Daily. Lots more extensive damage to roads as well. https://t.co/CcxuRo6Abd pic.twitter.com/gMozQeSOrq— Andrew Peng (@TheAPJournalist) February 6, 2018
Taiwan's official Central News Agency reported two dead and 202 injured. The report also said there were at least seven buildings collapsed or damaged, including two more hotels and a hospital.
Maggie Lewis, an American visiting scholar living in Taipei which is two hours away from the epicenter in Hualien City, said people there felt a minor shock.
“We felt more of a swaying than a jolt, but it was more sustained and intense than the earthquake two nights ago. My two children slept through the whole thing.”
Lewis said she lives on the 12th floor of an apartment complex.
“I think people are quite resilient with these experiences,” Lewis said.
A video posted by CNA to its Facebook page showed first responders assessing the scene and cracked streets.
Tuesday's quake follows another 6.1 tremor that shook the same area on Sunday.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network.
