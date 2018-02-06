Cincinnati named 'Best in the U.S.' by travel guide

Cincinnati, you are the 'Best in the U.S.' At least according to a travel guide, that is.

Lonely Planet, a travel guide book publisher, put out their list of the 'top 10 underrated, rejuvenated, and out-of-this-world spots to visit in 2018' on their website.

The Queen City comes in at number five on their list.

The company attributed the appeal of Cincinnati to it's landscape, beer, arts, and savvy neighborhood development.

Cincinnati's Brewing Heritage Trail was also listed as an appealing factor, along with the Over-the-Rhine district.

The city's artistic icons like Music Hall and Cincinnati Shakespeare Company got some love from the company as well.

Music Hall saw massive renovations and is celebrating it's 140th birthday, and Cincinnati Shakespeare Company is settling into their new space.

Kentucky also made the list coming in at number eight for their Bourbon country in the areas between Lexington, Elizabethtown, and Louisville.

