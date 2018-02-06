The Latest: Ohio lawmakers OK deal on redistricting proposal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Latest on the Ohio congressional redistricting proposal (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

A plan for the May ballot to include a proposed constitutional amendment aimed at changing how Ohio draws congressional districts has been approved by lawmakers.

Backers of competing redistricting proposals agreed to the compromise aimed at curbing gerrymandering, the manipulation of district boundaries for political advantage.

The plan reached by Democrats, Republicans and voter advocacy groups was approved Tuesday by the Ohio House after earlier clearing the Senate.

The proposal would limit how counties are split into multiple districts and would require more support from the minority party to get a 10-year map approved by the Ohio Legislature. If the Legislature couldn't reach such agreement, the map-making process would move to an existing bipartisan commission. If that failed, the majority party could make a shorter-term map under more restrictions.

8:50 a.m.

Backers of competing proposals aimed at changing how Ohio draws congressional districts have agreed on a single constitutional amendment to put before voters.

The amendment proposed for the May ballot is aimed at curbing gerrymandering, the manipulation of district boundaries for political advantage.

The GOP-controlled Senate on Monday approved the proposal reached by Democrats, Republicans and voter advocacy groups. The House is expected to consider it Tuesday.

The proposal would limit how counties are split into more than one district and would require more support from the minority party to get a 10-year map approved by the Ohio Legislature. If the Legislature couldn't reach such agreement, the map-making process would move to an existing bipartisan commission. If that failed, the majority party could make a shorter-term map under more restrictions.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.