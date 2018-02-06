Hamilton City Schools superintendent placed on administrative leave

Hamilton City Schools Superintendent Tony Orr has been placed on paid administrative leave, the district announced on Tuesday.

Hamilton City Schools said the Board of Education is investigating allegations that Orr may have violated board policies, and he was placed on leave effective immediately.

The district said the schools district's business manager, Larry Knapp, will be serving as interim superintendent.

“These allegations were brought to our attention and we immediately placed Mr. Orr on leave, following our own policies and procedures, and began an independent investigation,” Board of Education President Steve Isgro said in a news release.

The district said students are not involved.

“This is a personnel matter. We have to be sensitive to that and we must respect the privacy of those involved, but we do want to emphasize that this situation does not involve our students in any way,” Isgro said in the release. “We don’t want to minimize the situation under investigation but we do want to provide some clarity.”

Orr will remain on leave until the investigation is complete, Isgro said.

