Hamilton City Schools superintendent placed on administrative leave

A Millbrook man, wanted in connection with a video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl, has been taken into custody.Full Story >
Could the 14th time be the charm for the Schwandt family?Full Story >
Germaine Moore, the man who police believe sexually assaulted a young girl in a video that went viral on social media, has been taken into custody.Full Story >
The family of a 12-year-old Huntsville boy said their final goodbyes late Monday night after he had been on life support after suffering complications from the flu.Full Story >
