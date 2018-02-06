2nd of 2 men shot by police in Kentucky dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say the second of two men shot by police in Kentucky has died.
Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Michael Haag tells the Courier Journal 38-year-old Billy Ray Riggs Jr. died of a gunshot wound at a hospital Saturday. Riggs and 32-year-old Alexander Simpson were fatally shot during a drug bust Thursday.
Louisville police Chief Steve Conrad says Detective Darrell Hyche was released from a hospital after being shot in the face and head during a traffic stop. Conrad says Detective Bradley Woolridge returned fire after someone in a truck fired shots. It's unclear who opened fire from the pickup and there's no body camera footage because the detectives were on "plainclothes assignment."
The pickup's other passengers, 41-year-old Mark Alan Risner and 37-year-old Roger Dale Goodman, pleaded not guilty to trafficking charges.
Information from: The Courier-Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com
