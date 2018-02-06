Delta: Wednesday a travel waiver day for Ohio Valley, northeast U.S.

A wintry mix including ice and snow is expected to move into the Tri-State overnight and early Wednesday.

This has prompted Delta to issue a travel waiver for Wednesday in the northeast U.S. and Ohio Valley.

Travel to/from/through the cities below may be impacted:

Allentown, PA (ABE)

Baltimore, MD (BWI)

Boston, MA (BOS)

Cincinnati, OH (CVG)

Evansville, IN (EVV)

Lexington, KY (LEX)

Louisville, KY (SDF)

New York, NY – Kennedy (JFK)

New York, NY – LaGuardia (LGA)

Newark, NJ (EWR)

Newburgh, NY (SWF)

State College, PA (SCE)

Washington, DC – Dulles (IAD)

Washington, DC – Reagan (DCA)

White Plains, NY (HPN)

Wilkes Barre, PA (AVP)

If you wish to cancel your trip as a result of a flight cancellation or significant delay (90 minutes or more), you are entitled to a refund for the unused portion of your ticket. Even if your flight is not canceled, you may make a one-time change to your ticket without fee if you are scheduled to travel to, from, or through the destinations on Delta, Delta Connection, or Delta-coded flights on Feb. 7.

The ticket must be reissued on or before Feb. 10 and rebooked travel must begin no later than Feb. 10.

A Winter Storm Warning is in play for the Tri-State from 10 p.m. Tuesday until 1 p.m. Wednesday. A mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain will fall after 11 p.m. Tuesday until about noon Wednesday.

If this system tracks farther north, we may see warmer air and more of a wintry mix. If it tracks farther south, we see colder air and more snow showers.

Right now, the Winter Weather Advisory calls for 1-3 inches of snow accumulation possible, along with 0.1 to 0.2 of an inch of ice.

Stay up on the latest forecast with our free FOX19 Now First Alert Weather App: http://onelink.to/cxmvwv

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.