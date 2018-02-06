Jury selection begins in trial of woman charged with murder in D - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Jury selection begins in trial of woman charged with murder in Downtown hit-and-run

Briana Benson (Provided by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
Madie Hart (GoFundMe)
The murder trial started Tuesday for a woman accused of intentionally hitting an 18-year-old with her car in Downtown Cincinnati last spring.

Prosecutor Joe Deters said a fight outside of a bar on Walnut Street turned deadly when Briana Benson ran down Maddie Hart, dragging her for 88 feet. 

It was all caught on surveillance video on three different recordings, including a city traffic cam video .

Benson's lawyer said Benson "vehemently denies' that she intentionally killed Madie Hart."

Hart, the St. Ursula Academy graduate and Ohio State University student died at a hospital four days later, on March 30.

Benson turned herself in to Cincinnati District 5 after Deters announced a warrant for her arrest.

Testimony is expected to start on Wednesday.

