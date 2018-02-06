Elder school officials apologize for student section's 'racial, ethnic chants' at game

Elder High School officials have apologized for the actions of its student section during a Feb. 2 basketball game against St. Xavier.

During the third quarter of this past Friday's Elder vs. St. X game, members of Elders student section made "racial and ethnic chants" toward members of the St. X team, according to Elder school officials.

A release from the school reads:

Elder administrators and teachers who were positioned near the student section, including the athletic director, assistant athletic director, and assistant principal, acted quickly to stop the chants.

Regrettably, however, the game had to be interrupted at one point so that the students could be reprimanded by school officials for their actions. The chants stopped at that time.

Today was Elder's first day of classes following Friday's game. An assembly was held Tuesday morning where our principal and assistant principal addressed all students about the seriousness of Friday's incident.

In addition to imposing internal disciplinary action for what transpired, Elder's administration will take this opportunity to educate its students on the importance of accepting responsibility for one's actions, understanding the gravity of how our chosen words and actions can be hurtful to others and reflect poorly upon ourselves, our families, our schools, our communities, and beyond, and working harder to recognize the differences in ourselves and in others and why those differences should be celebrated and not disparaged.

More importantly, Elder High School sincerely apologizes for the remarks made by its student section and for the severe lack of disrespect displayed by its students toward the St. Xavier basketball team, its coaching staff, the opposing student section, and all the fans, family members, and alumni of both schools. This type of behavior is not condoned at Elder, nor is it indicative of the lessons taught and learned in our classrooms, hallways, and on our fields of play, and it will not be tolerated. We promise to do better in order to reestablish your trust in us as we continue committing ourselves to preparing our students for life after high school.