Fred Norman, Dave Bristol to enter Reds HOF

Fred Norman and Dave Bristol will join Adam Dunn in the 2018 Reds Hall of Fame class.

Norman was a mainstay of the Big Red Machine’s starting rotation and recorded double-digit victory totals in each of his seven seasons in a Reds uniform.

Dave Bristol was a major contributor to the creation of the Big Red Machine and managed the Reds from 1966-69.

Bristol and Norman were selected by the Hall’s Veterans Committee, which is comprised of Hall of Famers, Reds executives, Hall of Fame board members, baseball historians, and media members.

Dunn was the top vote-getter selected by fans, Reds alumni, and select media through the modern player ballot. The trio will be honored during the Reds Hall of Fame induction weekend on July 21 and July 22.

