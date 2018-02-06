Sayler Park Rec Center closed due to discovery of asbestos

The Sayler Park Recreation Center was immediately closed to the public on Tuesday after the "discovery of small releases of the asbestos containing material, vermiculite."

The building will be tested to determine the extent of asbestos present and put together a plan and schedule.

"This is an issue of health and safety and we take it very seriously. We are in the process of investigating this matter, and we will keep you updated as additional information becomes available," Director of Cincinnati Recreation Commission Daniel Betts said in a news release.

Sayler Park Rec programs have been temporarily moved to other CRC facilities and Sayler Park Elementary.

The building will remain closed until the review and any remediation work is complete.

You can contact their office at 513-352-4000 for additional information.

